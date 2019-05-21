19 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gor Mahia Inch Closer to League Title Defense With Big 'Mashemeji Derby' Win

By Nairobi News Reporter

Gor Mahia chalked up three valuable points with a 3-1 victory over AFC Leopards in a one-sided Mashemeji derby to move just two points of securing a record-extending 18 league title.

Two Nicholas Kipkirui goals either side of the break and a controversial Jacques Tuyisenge strike all but end the match as contest with 25 minutes still to play for.

Leopards got their consolation goal in the 87th minute after Vincent Oburu intercepted Joash Onyango's short pass to Harun Shakava on the edge of the box before letting fly a rasping shot that beat Gor Mahia custodian Peter Odhiambo all the way.

CONTROVERSIAL GOAL

Francis Kahata was the architect of the first goal in the 23rd minute with an inviting cross from the left which Tuyisenge met with a header that Leopards goalkeeper Ezekiel Owade could only parry into the path of Kipkirui who finished with a simple tap in.

The score remained unchanged at the break, but Kipkurui double Gor's advantage at the hour mark with a sublime chip over Owade.

Ingwe's misery was compounded four minutes later when Kipkirui's attempted a cheeky chip over Owade who tipped the ball to the crossbar only for Tuyisenge to head the ball into an empty net at the back post.

However, the goal was hotly contested by Leopards players and fans who felt that the ball had gone out of play before Kipkurui attempt on goal.

