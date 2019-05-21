Kenya: Ivy Wangechi's Mother's Untold Story of Her Daughter's Gruesome Death

The mother of slain Moi University student, Ivy Wangechi, has shared what she has been through since her daughter's brutal death on April 9, 2019 at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret.

Ms Winfred Waithera has also shared details of the last text message she received from her daughter before she was hacked to death in broad daylight by a male friend.

The distraught mother shared her pain and anguish in a BBC in a documentary titled Mothers Speak Out Over Kenya Femicide Cases. (https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-48299987/mothers-speak-out-over-kenya-femicide-cases)

"It was the worst day of my life, I hope I will never experience such a day again. I was just devastated, helpless... I just thought it's over, I cannot face tomorrow, "Waithera says.

WARM MESSAGE

Earlier, she had received a warm message from her soon-to-be-deceased daughter who was celebrating her on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

"Happy Women's Day to you (one of the strongest women I know). God bless you more each day," Ivy's message read.

Winfred has since decided to come out and talk about her experience and suffering to help other mothers who have lost their children under similar circumstances.

She has chosen to use social media to share her story and engage netizens on issue of femicide.

MOTHERS' AGONY

"We need to come out strong and condemn this and that's why I'm becoming strong to talk to the social media. So that I can tell the world these mothers are in agony, these mothers are troubled but these mothers can also become a voice. I wish Ivy's death could be just a sacrifice so that no other girls die, "she said.

Naftali Njahi Kinuthia, 28, the suspect in the murder case, has already been arraigned in court with the hearing set for may 27, 2019.

According to the Economic Survey 2018, there has been a steady rise in the number of murders over the last three years with women far more likely to die at the hands of someone they know.