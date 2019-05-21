Kenya: No, Kenya Has Not Been Added to Our Visa Waiver Program, U.S. Embassy Says

The US Embassy in Nairobi has termed the news that Kenya has joined US Visa Waiver Program as fake news.

A website, News-AP, which seemed to be trying to associate itself with international news agency the Associated Press (AP), claimed that the US State Department had added 10 countries into its VWP.

In its latest post, the website listed five African countries, Cameroon, South Africa, Kenya, Seychelles, Malawi, alongside Argentina, Uruguay, Jamaica, Hong Kong, and Georgia.

But in a tweet, the US Embassy has advised Kenyans to go to the Department of Homeland Security for more information about US Visa waiver.

FALSE STORY

"This is a false story. For real information on the visa waiver program DHS," the Embassy said.

This information is only in the social media and a visit to travel.state.gov, which lists all the VWP Designated Counties, or the Department of Homeland Security, which administers the Visa Waiver Program (VWP), does not mention anything about Kenya being added to the program.

The US Visa Waiver Program is administered by the Department of Homeland Security in consultation with the US Department of State.

This program allows eligible citizens or nationals of designated countries to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes for stays of 90 days or less, without a prior visa.