South Africa: Minister Shabangu Appoints New SASSA CEO

The Minister of Social Development, Honourable Susan Shabangu has appointed Busisiwe Memela-Khambula as the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She takes over from Abraham Mahlangu who was the stand-in CEO since 2018.

Memela-Khambula comes with a vast senior management experience in the private, public and developmental sectors of the economy which will be valuable in an institution such as SASSA. She is a business strategist and served on several boards of directors in those sectors. Her working history also features her in CEO positions and as a Managing Director of Postbank. She has vast experience in the banking sector which will come in handy for an institution such as SASSA.

The new SASSA CEO holds several higher education qualifications from a range of institutions as well as a Masters degree in Public Administration. "The SASSA and South African Post Office (SAPO) partnership in paying social grants is at an early stage and her appointment will certainly play a key role in increasing the momentum to ensure that service delivery is enhanced," said Minister Shabangu. "I would like to express my gratitude to the erstwhile Acting CEO, Abraham Mahlangu for holding the fort during challenging periods in the life of SASSA," she continued.