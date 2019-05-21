Rwanda: Chess - AUCA Student Wins National Champion's Tourney

A little-known Adventist University of Central Africa (AUCA) student, Maranatha Nduwayesu, on Sunday night surprised chess enthusiasts by winning a tournament after dominating opponents in five of his six games.

This was at the end of a new chess tournament initiated by reigning national champion, Dr Joseph Nzabanita.

The contest, dubbed Knight Chess Club Open, was held over the weekend at University of Rwanda's Gikondo campus (former SFB). Knight Chess Club, Nzabanita's club, organised the tournament.

The 20-year-old, who was playing in his first major national tournament, only lost to Valentin Rukimbira - in round four.

But the First Year Finance student tamed Eugene Kagabo in round one, Rwanda Chess Federation (Ferwade) president Kevin Ganza in round two, and Candidate Master (CM) Godfrey Kabera in round three, on Saturday.

On Sunday, following his round four defeat, he recovered quickly to beat the man who initiated the new tournament - reigning national champion, Nzabanita, in round five.

By round six, it seemed that fatigue had set in as the youngster struggled against Cameroonian opponent, Kevin Larry Fotso. Mid-way through this game, Nduwayesu blundered and gave his opponent an advantage. Suddenly, they both had equal pawns, Queens and two Rooks. But Fotso had an extra Knight and everyone thought the game would be over soon. But Nduwayesu did not give up. His opponent was forced into blunders too, in the end, and gave the match away.

Nduwayesu told Times Sport that: "This was my first rated tournament ever. So, I am very excited and happy for winning the tournament because I had tried to prepare for it adequately. I would have been totally disappointed if I had not made the podium."

"I hope to keep improving and earning chess titles in the future and to represent Rwanda well."

Nduwayesu said playing chess online has helped him experiment and practice new move variations "since I don't get chances to play other people on the board."

"My rapid improvement is mainly through watching chess grandmasters streaming their games, explaining moves, openings and endgames on internet and replaying famous games."

At the end, CM Kabera was second and Rukimbira third.

Nzabanita emerged fourth.

Nzabanita, a senior maths and statistics lecturer at University of Rwanda's College of Science and Technology, is the reigning national chess champion since dethroning Dr Ben Karenzi last December.

Fifteen players, including two Nigerians, a Cameroonian and a Kenyan participated in the six-round contest.

Ganza praised the reigning champion's initiative as "very commendable", noting that it sets a good example for fellow senior players.

According to Nzabanita, the idea behind his initiative is to add another rated tournament to the local chess tournament calendar so as to contribute to the development of chess in Rwanda.