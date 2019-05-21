Angola: President Calls for Investment-Oriented Country's Publicising

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourençon Monday urged the newly appointed ambassadors to disseminate the image of a "new Angola" focused on foreign investment.

"I hope that the heads of diplomatic missions manage to convey, in the best possible way, to the business sector the image of the new framework created in favour of foreign investment, mainly in private sector," said João Lourenço at the swearing in ceremony of 12 new Ambassadors.

The Statesman considered crucial to dignify and defend the good name of Angola in the countries where they are based and in the world in general.

Ambassadors were also told to contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation with the countries in which they are accredited.

Appointed Ambassadors Edgar Augusto Brandão Gaspar Martins to Korea, Albino Malungo (United Arab Emirates), Osvaldo dos Santos Varela (Israel), Florêncio Mariano da Conceição e Almeida (Brazil) and Balbina Malheiros Dias da Silva (Germany).

Maria Isabel Gomes Godinho de Resende Encoge (Netherlands), António Manuel Luvualu de Carvalho to Equatorial (Guinea) and Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto (Zimbabwe).

Also sworn in Agostinho André de Carvalho Fernandes (Vietnam), Azevedo Xavier Francisco (Zambia), Jovelina Alfredo António Imperial da Costa (Namibia) and Joaquim do Espírito Santo (United States).