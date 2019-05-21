20 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Calls for Investment-Oriented Country's Publicising

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourençon Monday urged the newly appointed ambassadors to disseminate the image of a "new Angola" focused on foreign investment.

"I hope that the heads of diplomatic missions manage to convey, in the best possible way, to the business sector the image of the new framework created in favour of foreign investment, mainly in private sector," said João Lourenço at the swearing in ceremony of 12 new Ambassadors.

The Statesman considered crucial to dignify and defend the good name of Angola in the countries where they are based and in the world in general.

Ambassadors were also told to contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations and cooperation with the countries in which they are accredited.

Appointed Ambassadors Edgar Augusto Brandão Gaspar Martins to Korea, Albino Malungo (United Arab Emirates), Osvaldo dos Santos Varela (Israel), Florêncio Mariano da Conceição e Almeida (Brazil) and Balbina Malheiros Dias da Silva (Germany).

Maria Isabel Gomes Godinho de Resende Encoge (Netherlands), António Manuel Luvualu de Carvalho to Equatorial (Guinea) and Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto (Zimbabwe).

Also sworn in Agostinho André de Carvalho Fernandes (Vietnam), Azevedo Xavier Francisco (Zambia), Jovelina Alfredo António Imperial da Costa (Namibia) and Joaquim do Espírito Santo (United States).

Angola

President Expected in Malanje

Angolan head of state João Lourenço is expected Tuesday in northern Malanje province for a two-day visit… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.