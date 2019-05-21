Nigeria: $322.5 Million Abacha Loot - N6bn Shared to Beneficiaries

Above N6 billion has been paid from the $322.5m recovered from late former Head of State, Sani Abacha, according to the fund's monitors.

The Executive Director of Africa Network for Environment and Economic Justic (ANEEJ), Rev. David Ugolor stated this at the pre-OGP summit of the CSO with stakeholders in Abuja.

Ugolor said the beneficiaries were paid the amount by December 2018 through the conditional cash transfer of the federal government which is currently going on in some states of the federation.

He said ANEEJ has been monitoring the disbursements through its Monitoring the Use of Recovered Assets in Nigeria through Transparency and Accountability (MANTRA) project.

In a remark, the Special Adviser to the President for Social Protectoon Mrs Maryam Uwais said the office has set up meticulous processes to ensure that the funds can go round the country.

She said the country has opened discussions with the World Poverty Data Lab to review the poverty assessment with the current data.

"They want to come back to Nigeria because the data they used was 2012/2013 and the indicators for them was clearly different from what we consider in Nigeria," she said.