Angola's National Football Team Rank Second

Luanda — Angola men?s national under-17 football team came second in the African Cup of the Nations played in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Angola moved from third to the second place, following Guinea Conakry's disqualification due to the illegal registration of two players.

In its site "www.cafonline.com", the African Football Confederation (CAF) says that Guinea Conakry's disqualification allowed Angola to climb from the third place.

Cameroon won the African Cup of Nation after beating in the final Guinea-Conakry 5-4 on penalties, while Angola defeated Nigeria 2-1.