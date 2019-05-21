Nigeria: Govt to Sanction Hospitals Hiring Quacks

The Federal Government yesterday vowed to sanction public and private health facilities employing non-professionals as record officers.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the Health Records Officers' Registration Board, Mami Ibrahim stated this in Lagos while interacting with Health Records and Information Management Practitioners of Nigeria.

He said though the board lacked the power to shut down any hospital engaging non-professionals as record and information managers, any health facility found wanting would be taken to court.

According to him, the board would continue to constructively engage hospitals across the country to see the need to engage professionals in keeping records of patients.