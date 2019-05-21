Angola: Ambassadors Pledge to Promote Angola's Image

Luanda — The promotion of the country abroad is among the priorities of the Ambassadors sworn in on Monday by the Angolan head of State João Lourenço.

The Angolan Ambassador to the United States, Joaquim do Espírito Santo, pledged to contribute to the promotion and improvement of the country's image.

The diplomat also expressed availability to work on expansion of bilateral trade and attract new American investments.

After being sworn in, Joaquim do Espírito Santo told journalists that it was necessary to give a new political and economic dimension to relations between the two countries.

He also spoke of strengthening of the relationship with chambers of commerce and institutions, such as the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)to help Angola in the fight against corruption, money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The diplomat defended the establishment of partners for the diversification of the Angolan economy to turn the country into a regional power.

Balbina Malheiros Dias da Silva, Ambassador to Germany, expressed her intention to take advantage of the economic development levels in that European country, the first economy in European and third in world.

On May 15, the Angolan President, João Lourenço, reshuffled the Ambassadors of Angola to different parts of the world.

The move led to the termination of term of 13 Ambassadors and appointment of 12 others for new missions.