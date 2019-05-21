20 May 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Expected in Malanje

Luanda — Angolan head of state João Lourenço is expected Tuesday in northern Malanje province for a two-day visit aimed at assessing the local social projects.

On first day of his visit, the President will chair the first meeting of the Local Governance Council.

Joao Lourenço will check the degree of execution of social works, as well as granting audiences to members of civil society, according to a note from President's Civil Affairs Office.

The Local Governance Council is the auxiliary and collegial body of the President in the formulation of policies and monitoring of the implementation of state administration governance policies at the local level.

Created through Presidential Legislative Decree 3/17 of October 13, the Local Governance Council meets every six months and is guided by the President of the Republic, assisted by the Vice President of the Republic.

