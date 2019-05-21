Tanzania: Tearful Mdude Says He Will Not Flee the Country

Dar es Salaam — Chadema member Mdude Nyagali has today said that in spite of his recent abduction, which he links with his political activism, he has no plans of seeking any asylum outside the country.

Speaking to journalists today, May 20, Mr Mdude said there is no reason for him to seek an asylum because he is a citizen of Tanzania.

He alleged that his arrest was because of criticizing President John Magufuli's government. He was abducted a few days after the President wound up his tour of Mbeya Region.

"I was abducted because of my political stance, but because I am a Tanzanian, I cannot leave the country because of intimidation. I will continue to fight for the truth to the very end," said Mr Mdude.

With tears flowing down his cheeks, Mr Mdude claimed that his abductors told him to tell Freeman Mbowe (national chairman-Chadema) or Western countries to come and help him.

"I wondered what my fault was in this country and if there was any, why didn't they take me to the courts for judgement," he said, adding "I really thank God they did not kill me."

