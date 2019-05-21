Rwanda: Mutabazi Names Squad for CAVB Africa Zone 5 Tourney

RWANDA NATIONAL VOLLEYBALL TEAM interim coach Elie Mutabazi has named a provisional 22-man squad for the upcoming CAVB Africa Zone 5 Championships.

The regional showpiece, which will serve as qualifiers for the 2019 All-Africa Games, is scheduled for June 5-9 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The team started non-residential training at Amahoro Indoor Stadium on Monday.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport by the Executive Secretary of Rwanda Volleyball Federation, Christian Hatumimana.

Mutabazi named 20 home-based players and one professional star.

Training will be conducted twice a day.

Rwanda Volleyball federation (FRVB) last week appointed Mutabazi as interim head coach for the senior men's national volleyball team.

The appointment come a month after Paul Bitok announced he was stepping down as head coach, bringing to an end almost a ten-year reign.

FRVB secretary-general Adalbert Mfashimana told Times Sports that Bitok's contract expires in June, adding that the outgoing Kenyan tactician ruled out the possibility of signing an extension.

"We have decided to appoint a local coach for the upcoming CAVB Africa Zone 5 Championships, after which we'll sit down with MINISPOC (Ministry of Sports and Culture) and agree on the next course of action," said Mfashimana.

40-year-old Mutabazi is currently Gisagara volleyball club caretaker.

Full provisional squad

Setters: Sylvestre Ndayisaba (REG), Ivan Nsabimana Mahoro (UTB) and Thierry Mugabo (Gisagara).

Left attackers: Christopher Mukunzi, (Captain, REG) Yves Mutabazi (REG), Olivier Ntagengwa (REG), Patrick Akumuntu Kavalo (Gisagara), Willcriff Dusenge (Gisagara), Felix Niyomugabo (IPRC-Ngoma) and Fred Muvunyi (UTB).

Right attackers: Yakan Lawrence (Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler, Japan), Venuste Gatsinzi (APR) and Samuel Niyogisubizo (UTB)

Liberos: Simon Rwigema (REG) and Emile Karera Dada (Gisagara).

Centre players: Placide Madison Sibomana (UTB) Nelson Murangwa (Gisagara), Prince Kanamugire (APR), Ronald Muvara (APR), Fred Musoni (Finland, Liiga Riento) John Nkurunziza (UTB) and Vincent Dusabimana (Gisagara).