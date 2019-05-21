Tanzania: Sevilla Due in Dar for Simba Clash

Dar es Salaam — Sevilla FC - record winners of the Uefa Europa League - are expected in the country tomorrow, Tuesday May 21, 2019.

They become the first Spanish top flight side to visit East Africa, one year after Atletico Madrid 's planned trip to Kenya aborted due to lack of ready stadia.

Sevilla, who have won the Uefa Europa League five times, will face defending champions Simba on Thursday in a special friendly match.

According to SportPesa director of Administration and Compliance, Tarimba Abbas, the eagerly awaited clash will kick off at 7pm at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Europa League has been won 11 times by teams from Spain, more than any other country, since its inception.

Real Madrid (winners in 1985 and 1986) and Sevilla (winners in 2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016) are the only teams to have retained their title.

"Sevilla's tour will, among other things, help tourists and investors discover the uniqueness of Tanzania as a travel and business destination," Abbas said yesterday.

"We invite top teams from Europe and other parts of the world to promote tourism and ensure that young footballers get the opportunity to train and learn from the very best," he added.

While in the country, Sevilla officials will also conduct a coaching clinic for young players at Uhuru National Stadium.

The objective is to pass on football tips to local young talents, according to Abbas.

The match and coaching clinics are part of the La Liga World Challenge powered by SportPesa, which sponsors the country's football heavyweights, Simba and Young Africans.

Sevilla are a globally recognised football club with an enormous business network and partnership portfolio, with plenty of business knowledge to share.

Meanwhile, Tanzania's Fifa referee Herry Sasii will handle Thursday's match between Simba and Sevilla, it has been revealed.

He will be assisted by Mohammed Mkono from Tanga and Soud Lila of Dar es Salaam, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) competition director, Salum Madadi, said yesterday.

For his part, Simba spokesman Haji Manara has expressed optimism that Mainland champions-elect Simba will give Sevilla a run for their money in the friendly.