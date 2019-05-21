Tanzania: Zanzibar Govt Keen to Partner With Turkish Firm to Modernize Its Healthcare

Zanzibar — The government of Zanzibar is keen to work with General Electric and KAYI Medical International to modernise its healthcare system.

Zanzibar's Second Vice President Ambassador Ali Iddi gave the pledge at the weekend when he met with representatives of KAYI Medical International led by its General Manager Batur Engin.

Mr Iddi said that Zanzibar would welcome reputable international organisations to modernise its healthcare. He said the government was planning to construct a new referral hospital.

"The proposed Binguni Teaching and Referral Hospital will be a 1,000 bed capacity institution that will help to reduce costs that we spend to send patients overseas while greatly improve local quality of services," said Ambassador Iddi.

Mr Engin informed the meeting that KAYI Medical International was experienced and has relevant technology to provide the needed medical equipment, training and long term servicing of the equipment. He said the company has successfully completed similar projects across the globe.

KAYI Medical International is a Turkish construction conglomerate based in Istanbul and works on high-profile construction engineering projects such as hospitals, industrial buildings, business centers, and retail complexes.

