21 May 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I'm a 4-Hours Man - Daddy Showkey Brags About His Sexual Prowess

By Idowu Bankole

Following speculations that veteran musician, Daddy Showkey may be experiencing health problems, the singer has finally come out to state that he is very healthy.

While confirming that he is very healthy, the 'Diana' crooner boasted of how long he can last in bed with a woman.

According to Showkey, women in search of a man who can last for hours in bed need not look further because he is that man.

"How can people be asking irrelevant questions? They are asking if I'm sick. I just want to confirm to the whole world; I'm not a four seconds man. I can go four hours. If you are looking for a solid machine, come and check me out," he boasted.

This revelation is coming barely weeks after Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh accused her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, of being a forty seconds man because the longest sex they ever had, while they were married, lasted for forty seconds, an experience which resulted in the birth of their only son, Andre.

