Nigeria: Naira Marley Remanded in Prison for Alleged Internet Fraud

Abuja — A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that Naira Marley be remanded in prison over allegations of internet fraud.

The singer was arraigned in court yesterday following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency charged the singer with 11-count fraud offence to which he pleaded not guilty.

The judge adjourned until May 30 for the hearing of his bail application, and ordered that he should be remanded till the next hearing.

Zlatan and Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode; Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses; and Abubakar Musa, who were arrested alongside the 'Japa' singer have since been released.

They were arrested for allegations of advanced fee fraud and related cybercrimes on May 10.

Before his arrest, Naira Marley has been in the news recently for advocating the cause of internet fraudsters.

During an Instagram live session in April, he had urged Nigerians to pray for internet fraudsters (Yahoo boys) "as they are crucial to the circulation of money in the economy."

In the suit before the court, EFCC is using section 33 (2) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

The charges against the singer read in part: "That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about December 11, 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use Access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

"That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about May 10, 2019, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court, with intent to defraud possessed, counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea Fedorne Tatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015."

Marley risks seven years in jail if found guilty.