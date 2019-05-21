Malawi: MEC Says No Security Official Has Voted Yet

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has swiftly dispelled rumours that security agents have already voted ahead of the Tuesday's highly contentious polls.

Ansah (c) says no pre-voting

Speaking on Monday at a news conference in Blantyre, Ansah said the electoral laws do not allow anyone to vote before the prescribed May 21 date.

"The Malawi Electoral Commission has dismissed the rumours due to lack of evidence. The commission will ensure that election is free of rigging," said Ansah.

The Tuesday elections are the fifth since the dawn of multiparty democracy in 1994.

The BBC reports that this a highly contentious election with no clear front runner.

Ansah said the MDF has deployed 2, 500 soldiers who will man all polling centres along with police, immigration and prison officers to avoid any attempt to rig the polls.

About 6.7 million Malawians are registered to vote. Results are expected by May 29.