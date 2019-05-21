Malawi: Police Officers Fail to Get Allowances for Elections Duty

Malawi Police officers assigned to provide security to during the election period are accusing their seniors at police headquarters for their failure to pay them allowances.

A police officer wades through Nkulumadzi River to deliver voting materials to Neno District

The officers say they have been in the field for three weeks now guarding ballot papers and other election related materials without any allowance.

"Some of us are owned arrears from the 2014 elections yet the Malawi Electoral Commission paid the police long ago," said one of the officers who did not want to be named in fear of reprisals.

The allowance issue has again brought mistrust between the junior police officers the seniors.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed that the officers are yet to get their allowances.

He however said the police are preparing payment for the allowances and requested the officers to exercise patients.