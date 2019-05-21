Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Buhari, Urges Elders to Avoid Inflammatory Statements

Abuja — National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, appealed to elderly Nigerians to avoid statements that could undermine the peaceful co-existence among the nation's diverse communities.

Speaking after an Iftar dinner meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, along with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Abubakar; and the Emir of Kazaure, Dr. Najib Adamu, the former Lagos governor said all citizens should consider the enormity of challenges facing the nation and support the president.

In a statement yesterday, Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, urged Nigerians to rally round the president to solve problems and stabilise the polity.

"The president worked hard and will continue to do so to ensure peace and stability in the country, which are important for the economy to make progress. These are the key pegs of his agenda. Let us all come together to support him," he said.

The dinner was coming barely a week to the inauguration of Buhari for another term of four years, though the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging his victory at the February 23 poll.

According to Tinubu, the PDP is reputed for "saucy and distractive statements". He urged Nigerians not to be angry with the opposition party, but assist it to overcome the effect of its defeat in the February election.

"Don't blame them; they are handicapped by the traumatic feelings of the colossal loss of the election. You should help them to manage the trauma," he said.

The APC national leader commended Buhari for the recognition of June 12 as the nation's Democracy Day.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar pledged support for the success of Buhari's administration.

He led prayers for Buhari's second term in office and for the nation to overcome current challenges.

Other guests at the Iftar dinner include Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Dodo; Mallam Mamman Daura, Isma'ila Isa, Wale Tinubu and Hakeem Fahm.