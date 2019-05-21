Nigeria: 10 Killed in Rivers As Rival Cults Clash

A rival cult clash has claimed 10 lives in Kono-Bowe in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Houses of suspected cult members from the area were said to have been set ablaze.

Community sources said cult gangs suspected to be members of Icelanders had invaded the community at about 4.30am on Sunday in what looked like a reprisal attack.

One of the sources said the rampaging marauders, on approaching community, shot sporadically, killing more than 10 persons on the spot.

He said property belonging to the rival cult members were set ablaze by the attackers.

"It was around 4.30am on Sunday when we started hearing sporadic gunshots. Some of the residents who were fast asleep suddenly woke from their sleep and started running for their lives. We learnt that gunmen were cultists who were on a reprisal mission"

"Many innocent persons who tried to escape from the attackers were killed in a cross fire. They also set some houses ablaze. From the statistics we have gathered so far, more than 10 persons were killed," he said.

He said the incident caused pandemonium in the area as residents fled.

The spokesman of the state police command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, but said only five persons were killed.

Omoni said men of the command had taken over the area and that normalcy had returned to the community.