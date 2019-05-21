Kenya: Lorry Driver Arrested While Transporting Marijuana From Ethiopia

Nairobi — Police in Nakuru are holding a lorry driver after he was found transporting 135 bales of bhang from Ethiopia.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the narcotics were hidden inside the fuel tanker.

Officers were tipped and trailed the lorry before intercepting it.

"The Petroleum Tanker had been trailed for hundreds of kilometres before it was intercepted within Pipeline area by @DCI_Kenya Detectives. Detectives had to call a welder to cut open the Petroleum Tanker (which was completely welded) to expose the stuffed bales of Narcotics inside."