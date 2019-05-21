Somalia: EU Chief Arrives in Mogadishu for Talks

The European Union's Chief for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has commence her visit to Somalia whee she is set to have meetings with top government officials.

Expected to feature in the meeting includes economic support and security issues, according to impeccable sources.

The EU is working actively to strengthen its partnership with the region which shares many common interests with the European Union, from tackling climate change to boosting investment, to better managing migration and creating opportunities for youth.

The EU is a key partner for the region in many areas, in particular security with the three Common Security and Defence Policy missions: EUNAVFOR Atalanta a maritime mission which fights piracy off the Somali coast, EUTM Somalia and EUCAP Somalia. The EU is also a key supporter of Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the regional body in the Horn of Africa.

The Visit ios part of a five day tour that wills ee her vist other countries in the horn of Africa.

Federica Mogherini will visit Kenya, where she is due to meet President Kenyatta and Members of Government. In Kenya, she will also launch a cross border programme, meet with youth and civil society organisations as well as inaugurate the new EU Delegation offices in Nairobi. She will conclude her visit in Djibouti and Ethiopia.

InDjibouti,she will meet President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Mahmoud Ali Yousouf, as well as Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Mahboub Maalim.

She will also visit the EU's ATALANTA maritime security mission and a EU funded project of desalinisation.

In Addis Ababa, she is due to meet African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss the next EU-African Union ministerial meeting and regional issues. Press points during the mission and photos will be made available on EbS.

