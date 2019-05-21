Somalia: Lower House Ignores Regional States, Pass Petroleum Law

The Lower House of parliament has ignored concerns by the regional states who sought to have a sa in the new patrol bill, by going ahead to debate pass the motion.

The revised version of the 2008 laws was passed overwhelmingly, with 140 MPS voting in favor, and only four rejecting it.

Under the new deal, the Federal government will have 55% share, oil producing region 25%, oil producing district 10, non-oil producing state 10%. Measure goes to Upper House.

But some regions have expressed concern about the current effort to pass the law "without input" from regions.

Baidoa agreement says ministry of petroleum cannot alone make decisions, but draft law says the ministry will make decisions until Petroleum agency formed.

There were also a questions whether oil exploration agreements reached w foreign oil companies later this year, and signed by the fed. govt will be put before the parliament for approval.