Eritrea: Chinese Cultural Troupe Staged Musical Performance

Asmara — The Beijing cultural troupe of the Peoples Republic of China staged musical performance in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 19 May at the Cinema Roma portraying the culture and tradition of the Chinese people.

The musical performance that was organized by the Commission of Culture and Sports and the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China was attended by senior Eritrean Government officials, the Chinese Ambassador to Eritrea, members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as other invited guests.

Veteran artist Bereket Mengisteb also performed accompanied by the Sibrit Cultural Troupe.

It is to be recalled that the Cultural troupe of the Republic of Egypt staged musical performance in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary on 16 May at Cinema Roma depicting the culture and tradition of the people of Egypt.