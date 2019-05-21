Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of the Republic of Egypt, President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany Pope Francis of Vatican sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages the leaders wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

Indicating the deep rooted historical relations and fraternal ties binding the two countries, President Al Sisi expressed Egypt's readiness to further enhance and deepen the relations with Eritrea in all domains in oder to achieve the common interests of the two countries.

President Xi Jinping on his part expressing expectation that Eritrea will repeat in this new era the social and economic developments achievements in the past years of independence, he articulated his country's readiness to elevate the friendly relations and cooperation of the two countries to a new height.