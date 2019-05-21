Gambia: 29 Year Old Writer Asserts Importance of Writing

Modou Lamin Sowe, a 29-year-old Gambian writer said a world without writers is a world without boundaries and rules.

Sowe said this at a recent launching ceremony of his book "THE MEMORIES OF REFLECTION" at the Ebujan Theatre

Sowe said the Laws of nations are written by writers; that if writing was a revelation, then all writers would have been prophets; that the world belongs only to those who read.

Sowe's book "THE MEMORIES OF REFLECTION", is said to be approved by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) in 2014. Sowe said the Gambia has young people writing books and made the clarion call for support on their behalf.

"The Gambia needs dedicated, trained, and ambitious intellectuals who have the potential to become builders of our Nation," he said. According to Sowe, wisdom teaches that writers should desist from writing lengthy books of numerous pages. "Because people do not read nowadays" he said; that his book written ten years ago of 100 pages, motivates people to read because of its content.

He encouraged the Youth of the country as well as writers, to continue to read and write; that as a young scholar, he was courageous to survive the world of literature, "where one either publishes or perishes; that therefore, a writer must read.

Hassoum Ceesay, the Director of the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) who was the Reviewer of the book, said the book is well researched and written, and interesting. He said the plot is strong, the characters rounded and the setting of the book is perfect.

"This is a book worth reading, especially to savour the rich use of language and proverbs" he said. He encouraged the Young writers, and further extended the gratitude of the NCAC in associating with young writers.