Sudan: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Call of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques for Two Summits

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the call launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to hold two Arab and Gulf summits ahead of the Islamic Summit to be held in Mecca at the end of this month.

In a statement it issued Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended Saudi Arabia's sincere and continuous efforts under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, to support peace in the region and Arab and Islamic solidarity.

The ministry expressed its hope that the two summits will achieve the desired results, which will restore the stability to the peoples of the region.