21 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: 'Ghost' Questions Inclusion of Two Sharks Goalkeepers in Afcon-Bound Stars Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Former Harambee Stars coach, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, has added his voice to those questioning the decision of Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne to include two goalkeepers from the same Kenyan Premier League team in his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Kariobangi Sharks duo of Jeff Oyemba and Brian Bwire have been named by Migne in the 30-man provisional squad which departs for France in a few days' time for a training camp.

DISMAL PERFORMANCE

This despite the club's dismal performance in the league this season, and the fact that Bwire has barely stood out for the club and the U-23 national team.

"I questioned the selection of two goalkeepers from one club, even if he (Migne) said he is taking only one to France for the preparations, if something happens to either Patrick Matasi of Farouk Shikalo, it means the one who was left behind will be called," said Mulee.

STARS RETURN

"We have had 34 league games this season and there is no way these two keepers can have a fair share of games," added Mulee, who is himself a former international goalkeeper.

Kenyan fans have also questioned Migne's decision to leave out Zambian based striker Jesse Were and include former Sharks forward Masoud Juma, who has been inactive for the past six months.

Stars are set to make a return to the continental championship after a 15-year absence and are pooled alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania in Group C.

Kenya

Somali Delegation Blocked at Airport as Diplomatic Row Gets Messier

Three senior Somalia government officials were refused entry at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi for… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.