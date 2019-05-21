Kenya: 'Ghost' Questions Inclusion of Two Sharks Goalkeepers in Afcon-Bound Stars Squad

Former Harambee Stars coach, Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, has added his voice to those questioning the decision of Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne to include two goalkeepers from the same Kenyan Premier League team in his squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Kariobangi Sharks duo of Jeff Oyemba and Brian Bwire have been named by Migne in the 30-man provisional squad which departs for France in a few days' time for a training camp.

DISMAL PERFORMANCE

This despite the club's dismal performance in the league this season, and the fact that Bwire has barely stood out for the club and the U-23 national team.

"I questioned the selection of two goalkeepers from one club, even if he (Migne) said he is taking only one to France for the preparations, if something happens to either Patrick Matasi of Farouk Shikalo, it means the one who was left behind will be called," said Mulee.

STARS RETURN

"We have had 34 league games this season and there is no way these two keepers can have a fair share of games," added Mulee, who is himself a former international goalkeeper.

Kenyan fans have also questioned Migne's decision to leave out Zambian based striker Jesse Were and include former Sharks forward Masoud Juma, who has been inactive for the past six months.

Stars are set to make a return to the continental championship after a 15-year absence and are pooled alongside Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania in Group C.