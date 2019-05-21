Sudan: Kabashi Meets AU Envoy

Khartoum — The chairman of the political committee, the spokesman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, met Monday morning at the Republican Palace with the envoy of the African Union, Prof. Mohamed al-Husein, and discussed with him the latest progress of the ongoinig dialogue process between the TMC and the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces.

The AU envoy noted in press statements that he was briefed during the meeting on the atmosphere of the on goining negotiation between the MTC and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change which is improving steadily with concrete steps that have been achieved through the series of negotiations between the two sides.

The African Union (AU) envoy has affirmed the AU's satisfaction with the steps taken in order to reach an agreement, pointing out that the Union encourages the continuation and speeding up of the dialogue process, affirming the AU's strong support with its international partners for every agreement between the political forces in Sudan, particularly between the TMC and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change.