21 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 22 Eritreans Intercepted While Being Smuggled

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Twenty-two Eritrean nationals were Monday evening intercepted as they were being smuggled along the Thika Superhighway, Nairobi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the victims who had travelled from the Moyale border told police that they were headed for South Africa and had paid for the trip.

Four Kenyans behind the smuggling were arrested.

"Twenty two victims of human trafficking-all #Eritreans were today rescued by #DCI Detectives as they were being ferried along Thika Road. All the suspects in lawful custody," it stated.

This is the latest such arrest in two weeks in increasing cases.

