President Paul Biya has presided over the 47th edition of the National Day at the 20th May boulevard . Accompanied by wife Chantal Biya, the Head of State who arrived at exactly 11 am, applauded the different military, schools and political parties that demonstrated unity in diversity. .
Cameroon: President Paul Biya and Wife At 2019 May 20 Celebration
Cameroon
