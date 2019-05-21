Kenya: Seven-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death in Matungu

Barely a week after General Service Unit (GSU) officers were deployed to Matungu in Kakamega county to beef up security, a seven-year-old boy has been stabbed to death.

Malik Moi, a Standard One pupil at Bulimbo Star Academy, was attacked on Sunday night at their home in Simba Wanyika Village and stabbed several times in the abdomen.

In the past two months, the infamous Matungu killings have left 20 people dead and 50 others with injuries.

Locals have been living in fear as the 42 Brothers gang has exercised their reign of terror with reckless abandon.

AFFECTED AREAS

The most affected areas are Mayoni, Lubanga, Mung'ungu, Munami, Ejinja, Ogalo, Lung'anyiro, Harambee, Sayangwe, and Koyonzo.

On Friday Former Sports and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Mayoni Ward Representative Libinus Oduori were arrested for questioning in connections with the killings.

The four were released on Sunday night after spending the weekend in police custody. They are expected to present themselves before police on Monday.