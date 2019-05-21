South Africa: Serial Rapist Who Escaped From Johannesburg Magistrate's Court Rearrested

A serial rapist who escaped from custody before judgment could be handed down in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in April, has been rearrested, police said on Monday.

Sibusiso Khuzwayo fled from court on April 29. He was arrested at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he had been admitted under a false name, Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

Khuzwayo had to undergo surgery and is now under police guard, he added.

Khuzwayo was an awaiting trial prisoner on eight rape cases committed at Cleveland, Jeppe, Hillbrow, Johannesburg Central and Booysens. He overpowered officials and escaped from court.

Dlamini said charges of escaping from custody will now be added when he appears in court again.

"The community responded positively when police appealed for assistance to locate him and police followed all possible leads," he said.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said he was confident that law abiding residents were always willing to isolate criminals from their society in the province.

