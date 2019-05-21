South Africa: Cosatu, Sanco, SACP Call for Forensic Audit in WC ANC Finances

The finances of the Western Cape ANC should be subjected to a forensic audit, the South African Communist Party (SACP), Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) have charged.

This after the party received a R1 million donation from businessman and Independent Media executive chairperson Iqbal Survé.

The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco said questions remain over the source of the money which they suspect may have come from the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

They met on Monday in Salt River, Cape Town to discuss recent political developments in the province.

Among the issues discussed were the outcomes of the elections, political instability in the ANC's Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and the state of the working class in the Western Cape.

The alliance said they had taken a conscious decision to meet without the PEC, given its current state.

"All those involved in siphoning the R1 million donation must be removed from any public office. Most notably, the donated money may have been acquired through dubious means from the worker's pension (PIC)," the alliance partners said in a joint statement on Monday.

The alliances are calling for the amount be returned to Survé .

The ANC's treasurer in the Western Cape Maurencia Gillion has since been suspended because of the controversial election donation.

The party added that those who received the money and were refusing to return it also be suspended.

"Secondly, we call upon the national leadership of the ANC to investigate reasons why the money has not returned to date. It is against this background that we call for all those involved not come closer to the doors of parliament, an honourable and august institution until the money which may belong to workers' pension is returned to Dr Survé," the statement read.

Survé and some of his executives, among others, have testified at the PIC Inquiry set up to investigate any impropriety when it invested in a number of companies, including Survé's.

Source: News24