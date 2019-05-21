Somalia: Somali Military Court Sentences Al-Shabaab Members to Death

Somali court of appeal for the armed forces has upheld the death penalty handed to two al-Shabaab fighters in Mogadishu.

The first degree of the army court had previously sentenced Anshur Osman Abukar and Mohamed Alio Borow to death.

The convicts moved to the appeal court to decided their cases.

In a statement, the appeal on Monday said it concluded the cases of the two convicts.

Following the conclusion of testimonials and evidence brought during the hearing of two men's appeal, the Court of Appeal backed an earlier ruling which found two guilty of taking acts to destabilize the country.

According to the statement, the court has upheld the initial ruling of the first-degree court ruling the two death sentence.

The court said that Anshur Osman Abukar and Mohamed Alio Borrow confessed to taking part al-Shabaab attacks including one in Mogadishu.

Human rights groups have accused Somali military court previously for executions of suspects with unclear investigations, claiming the convicts were denied a chance to defend themselves.

Somali military court handles cases related to security, mainly terrorism.

It has sentenced several al-Shabaab suspected to death before.