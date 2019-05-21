Kenya: Student Dies in Suspected Suicide at Bishop Gatimu Girls

A student at Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls High School in Nyeri County has been found dead in a dormitory in a case of suspected suicide.

Police suspect the student took her own life on Sunday after handwritten suicide notes were found in her desk.

Speaking to the Nation on Monday, Mathira West Sub-County Police Commander Jane Nyakeruma said the body was found by other students dangling from the roof of her dormitory at around 1pm.

"When the police visited the scene, it was established that the deceased appeared to have committed suicide using a sheet," she said.

SUICIDE NOTES

Deputy County Commissioner Charles Monari also said that several notes including suicide notes were found in her desk.

"The notes are with the police for analysis. The matter is under investigation but we are yet to conclude on whether it was suicide and if there were any underlying issues," Mr Monari said.

Education officials camped at the school on Monday as investigations into the case started.

Central Regional Director of Education Margaret Lesuda and Teachers Service Commission regional boss Juliet Kariuki held meetings with the school's administration and teachers over the case.

Ms Lesuda declined to give details of the case insisting the matter is under investigation.

"The case is with the police. Once they conduct the autopsy and finalise their investigations then we will issue a full statement," she said.

DISMISSED THEORY

But in a new twist, the girl's father dismissed the suicide theory, demanding thorough investigations into the matter.

The Nairobi-based businessman told the Nation that his daughter's friends told him that she had been "severely punished" by a certain teacher for having failed in class.

He further said he was informed that the school was planning to suspend her on Monday over undisclosed disciplinary issues.

"We were in very good terms with our daughter. There is more than meets the eye," the father said.