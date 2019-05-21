21 May 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Janet Manyowa Thrills Fans During Culture Week Launch

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Multi-award winning gospel musician, Janet Manyowa headlined a rich line up of performances this Saturday at the official opening of Culture Week commemorations at the Glamis Arena, Harare.

This year's commemorations, themed, "African Royalty - Our Heritage" ran from the 18th to the 25th of May.

Renowned sungura artist, Alick Macheso, Baba Shupi, Jah Signal and Wildale Chisoni Chimutare Club graced the stage.

Ruwa Arts and Culture Village, Zanu PF Department of Environment and Tourism, Women's Academy of Music and Dance are among many organisations which displayed their art.

Wildale Chisoni Chimutare Club graced the stage.

