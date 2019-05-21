21 May 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Polio - Ogun to Immunise 1.2 Million Children

The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Babatunde Ipaye, says about 1.2 million children under the age of five are expected to be immunise during the ongoing Outbreak Response (OBR) campaign. He spoke yesterday while monitoring the OBR campaign against the circulating vaccination derived polio virus in the southwest,t at Imoba Community in Ifo Local Government Area of the st.

"We have decided to kick polio out of our dear state and the response from the communities is also encouraging", he said.

