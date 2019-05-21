Kenya: Lucky Kenyan Wins Ruffle to Watch Afcon Ties

Fresh from clinching a lifetime opportunity presented by Betway to travel and cheer on Harambee Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, football fan Stephen Oketch has backed coach Sebastian Migne's selection ahead of the tournament while backing Kenya to come good at this continental showpiece.

The 45-year-old medical officer was awarded this all-expenses-paid trip by the betting firm on Friday after winning a lucky raffle which involved 100s of other local-based supporters.

He will fly to Cairo to watch captain Victor Wanyama and company tackle Algeria at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo on June 27, and then also witness Uganda Cranes face Congo at the same tournament.

He is also expected to tour historical sites in Egypt including the Giza pyramids.

"The coach has selected a good squad. Most of these players such as (Victor) Wanyama and (Michael) Olunga are experienced and have played in Europe's big leagues against the best talents. We have nothing to fear," said Oketch.

"We should beat Tanzania and so our efforts should be geared towards getting something or everything against Algeria. That result will be enough to get us to progress to the next stage of the competition."

Stars are making a return to this tournament after a 15-year absence.

The team has been pooled against Algeria, Senegal, and Tanzania. The team will hold a three-week training camp in France ahead of the month-long continental showpiece that kicks off on June 21.