Kenya: Ulinzi Win Governors' Netball Tourney

Kenya Defence Forces emerged the winners of the Governors' National Netball tournament held in Homa Bay Town over the weekend.

Ulinzi beat Kenya Prisons 32-24 in the final match to become the champions of the super division of this tourney organised by Kenya Netball Federation at Homa Bay County stadium.

The third position went to St John's from Nairobi. In the schools category, Kobala Secondary School were crowned champions of the event after beating Moi Girls' Sindo 38-21.

Kobala was awarded a trophy, two balls and a set of uniform, while Moi Girls' Sindo was given two balls and a set of uniform.

In the men's category, Sophia scooped the coveted trophy after beating University of Eldoret 28-18.

The event was sponsored by the County government of Homa Bay.