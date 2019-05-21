Uganda: Nine More Bodies Retrieved From Lake Albert

The number of retrieved bodies from Lake Albert following Sunday's boat accident in Hoima district has risen to fifteen. On Monday a total of nine bodies were retrieved by a team of police marine operatives and local fishermen. Two bodies were immediately retrieved on Sunday just minutes after the accident.

Deo Obura, the Albertine regional police commander says that the search will continue until all the remaining missing bodies are recovered from the lake.

The boat capsized on Sunday afternoon a few meters after setting off from Fofo landing site. It was hit by strong winds that forced it to capsize.

Police preliminary investigations show that the small fishing boat was overloaded with more than 60 people on board and it is feared that over 30 people could have perished in the accident.

Pius Wakabi, the Bugahya county member of parliament attributed the tragedy on weak regulations, saying if the water transport had been regulated and streamlined on the lake, the footballers and fans could have not used a fishing boat to transport themselves.

Hundreds of relatives of the deceased are still gathered at Fofo landing site waiting for the bodies of their loved ones to be retrieved.