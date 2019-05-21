Ghana: Ali Jaraah, Others Nominated for UN Awards

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Ali Jaraah has been nominated for an award at the World Global Ball Awards slated for the United States of America in July.

The awards instituted by the late Kofi Annan, former United Nation's Secretary General, is aimed at awarding distinguished individuals across the world for their outstanding leadership in various sectors.

The former goalie together with Sports Journalist, Mr Sammy Haywood Okine, President of the Women in Sports Association (WISA), Gloria Commodore and former table tennis star, Cynthia Lamptey have also been nominated for the awards.

Ali Jaraah who is currently the Technical Director of the National Amputee Team, said, he was pleased to receive the global recognition.

He said, "I am very proud for the nomination; it goes beyond the shores of the country and shows that my sacrifice has been recognised worldwide," he stated.

He advised the younger generation to get closer to the former players and learn from their experience to become successful.

Speaking at the launch of the awards in Accra on Friday, Ambassador Gifty Lamptey who is also a nominee said, the individuals were selected based on their contributions in areas of Governance, Leadership and Social activities.

She commended the organisers for holding the awards which she believes would go a long way to motivate others to perform in their chosen endeavours.

"I am glad Ghanaians have been nominated for the award. It would prove that, Ghanaians can do well if they put their hearts into whatever they do, "she stated.

In all, over 100 persons across the world would be honoured at the event in July.