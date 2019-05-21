Ghana: WOSPAG Congratulates Black Queens

The Women in Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) has congratulated the senior women national team, the Black Queens for their feat at the just ended West Africa Football Union (WAFU) championship that ended in Cote d'Ivoire on Sunday.

The Queens, defending champions of the maiden edition of the tournament in 2018, won bronze after they were edged out at the semi final stage of the competition after losing to Nigeria in the semi finals via penalty shoot-outs.

Nigeria's Super Falcons, losing semi finalists to Ghana in the maiden edition, needed a penalty shootout victory over Cote d'Ivoire in the finals to emerge victorious.

But despite the failure to defend the trophy, WOSPAG believes that was no reason for Ghanaian fans to ignore the team.

A statement signed by Ms Joyce Mahama, President of WOSPAG yesterday said "we are on behalf of all the women in sports congratulating you for the good work you have done."

The team arrived in Ghana yesterday from Cote d'Ivoire and according to Ms Mahama, it was important for us to celebrate the team for what they achieved.

"We say 'ayekoo' to the Black Queens; they have done us proud. They have kept the flag of Ghana up."