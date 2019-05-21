South Africa: Black Muscles Shine in South Africa

Ghana's Black Muscles, the national bodybuilding team bagged a total of eight medals at the just ended 2019 Arnold Classic Africa Amateur competition at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) sanctioned competition brought together over 290 sculptured bodybuilders and female bikini fitness athletes which included nine from Ghana.

Defending 2019 Independence Day Flex Night of Champions winner, Joseph Ofolikwei Anoumou who was making his first appearance at the continent's top flight shone in his 90kg class to win the ultimate prize.

He dazzled the judges and the crowd with his mandatory poses right from the beginning.

Inspired by his performance, Godwin Frimpong put up a great show to win first place in the up to 85kg weight category.

Reigning Man Ghana lightweight champion Derrick Nii Nai Marley won the 75kg class.

Ghana's smooth ride was halted when Adom Mobio placed second with defending Man Ghana champion Kofi Salia aka Asaase also came second in the up to 100kg weight category.

New entrant Abraham Mawuto Torkornoo placed fourth in the up to 75 category while the only men's physique athlete Prince Osei Danquah placed a distant eighth in the over 178 cm category.

In the female fitness bikini, Victoria Mawuse Agbeyeye placed sixth in the over 170cm category while Vanessa Kolekie also came sixth in the up to 172cm category.

Ghana last year presented six athletes at the competition with all winning medals including winning the overall PRO Card which was won by Cyril Kofi Adjah.

President of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) Mr. Abdul Hayye Yartey praised the team for the success chalked.

He appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Authority as well as corporate bodies to come to the aid of the association by supporting them to compete at major international competitions.