Ghana/Burkina Faso: Cofie Leads Burkina Faso Side to Win League ... Also Qualifies Team to FA Cup Final

GHANAIAN coach Moses Cofie has carved a piece of history after inspiring young Burkina Faso side, Rahimo FC, to annex the country's Premier League title at the weekend.

It is Rahimo's first trophy since joining the premiership three seasons ago - and the feat was celebrated wildly around the city of Bobo-Dioulasso - where the club is based.

Cofie, who joined the team this season, said he was enchanted by their performance and praised players of the academy side for their commitment and discipline.

"Rahimo is a side with great potential and very soon we hope to make an impact on the continental front too," he told the Times Sports on Sunday.

Moments ahead of the 2018-19 historic league victory was really tense and captivating.

With Salitas leading the league with superior goal advantage heading into the final day, many expected them to seal it with a good win and avoid any post-match controversy.

Surprisingly, they were held by USFA, whilst Rahimo pulled off a stunning 2-1 away victory against RCK to clinch the title to the wonderment of all.

The Ghanaian experienced trainer has also led his charges to the national knock-out finals expected to be played against Sonabel FC on Sunday, May 26.

"Having won the league, our focus is now on Sonabel FC which we hope to beat and dance away with the double.

"Of course, we know it's going to be a tough hurdle, but we're optimistic of beating our opponents and write our name in gold," Coach Cofie told the Times Sports on Sunday.

Cofie, who had a successful coaching career in Sudan, was a former player of Accra Great Olympics, Accra Hearts of Oak and Liberty Professionals.