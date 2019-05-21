Ghana: Kofikrom Pharmacy CEO Grateful to SWAG

THE Chief Executive Officer of Kofikrom Pharmacy, Kofi Addo Agyekum, has expressed his gratitude to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for honouring him and his company at the just-ended SWAG Awards night.

He and his management thanked SWAG and the organisers for recognising their contribution to the development of sports in the country.

"As a growing business, we decided to adopt and grow with the supposed least financed sports and this award will motivate and inspire us to do more for the growth of sports in the country and we admonish other corporate institutions to emulate our model by at least adopting one sporting federation and give them the needed support," he said.

The 44th MTN SWAG Awards Night saw deserving sports men and women as well as corporate bodies and individuals who have supported the development of sports in the year under review being honoured.

Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum and Kofikrom Pharmacy have over the years been very supportive to the growth and development of sports in the country, especially the least financed sports.

Through their K-Balm ointment and T-20 medicine, they have supported federations like armwrestling, weightlifting and the recently-held Akyim Oda Marathon.

A citation presented to Kofikrom Pharmacy by SWAG, among others, read: "In a country where minority sports struggle to get funding, Kofikrom Pharmacy has bucked the trend. You have invested in the development and promotion of armwrestling since 2016 and singularly sponsoring Ghana's participation in the 2018 World Armwrestling Championship."

In a related development, Mr. Kofi Addo-Agyekum won Most Promising Entrepreneur Award at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Awards organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.