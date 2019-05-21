Western Sahara: Sahrawi People Celebrate 46th Anniversary of Armed Struggle Outbreak

Shaheed El-Hafeed (Refugee Camps) — The Sahrawi people celebrate on Monday the 46th anniversary of the outbreak of the armed struggle that started on May 20, 1973.

This occasion comes and the Sahrawi people are still struggling on many fronts to establish its inalienable right to self-determination and independence.

The Saharawi people remember every year heroisms and glories of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) fighters who defend the homeland and the Sahrawi masses in the occupied territories, southern Morocco and the Saharawi students at the Moroccan university sites, as well as the Sahrawis in the refugee camps who provide the best examples of steadfastness and resistance.

On the sidelines of the event that coincides with the National Day of the Army, President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the POLISARIO Front, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brahim Ghali, will hold a ceremony honoring some cadres of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army and promotion of others.