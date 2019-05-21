19 May 2019

Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Morocco: Moroccan Forces Use Violence Against Sahrawi Demonstrators in Occupied City of Boujdour

Boujdour (Occupied Territories) — The Moroccan forces on Friday resorted to violence against Sahrawi demonstrators and stormed others' houses in the occupied city of Boujdour, in coincidence with the demonstrations commemoration of the declaration of the armed struggle.

The Moroccan forces besieged a group of demonstrators before they intervened violently and broke into many houses, resulting in many casualties, most of them were women and some of them were seriously injured.

The Moroccan forces besieged the houses of the victims, preventing the other citizens from visiting them.

Morocco

Read the original article on SPS.

