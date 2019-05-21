Zimbabwe: Tocky Names New Baby Chamakuvangu

The arts sector may have received yet another boost as popular Zimdancehall crooner, Obey "Tocky Vibes" Makamure welcomed his newly born baby boy.

Makamure confirmed this development on his Instagram account yesterday.

Speaking to this publication just after confirming the news, the Mhai singer disclosed how nurses denied the name he had chose for his son.

According to Tocky, he had named his "heir" after last year's album, Chamakuvangu until nurses protested against the name.

"I had named him Chamakuvangu but manurse akabva zviramba ndikazongomuti Obey Junior Makamure (nurses denied the name and I had to settle for Obey Junior Makamure)," said Tocky Vibes.

In her pregnancy stage, earlier this year during the January violent protests, Tocky's wife survived a possibly fatal setback as she was caught up in a teargas crossfire involving the citizens and soldiers with the uniformed forces attempting to quell the violent protestors.

The incident inspired Tocky to pen Soldiers Diss-track.

Meanwhile, Tocky Vibes is set to release his fourth studio album titled The Villagers Money by end of this month. The album has two volumes with the first one already in circulation.